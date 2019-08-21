Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12,188.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $357,000.

IWO traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $197.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,602. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.03 and a 1 year high of $220.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

