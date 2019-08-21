Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658,073 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,072,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,884,000 after purchasing an additional 221,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,871,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp cut shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

WRK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 21,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,573. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.