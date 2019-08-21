Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 97,500 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $8,211,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SEDG traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,070. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.
Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.77.
About Solaredge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.
Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.