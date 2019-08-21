Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 97,500 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $8,211,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SEDG traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,070. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Swedbank purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $124,959,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,126,000 after buying an additional 1,901,658 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 68,329.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after buying an additional 1,024,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 10,941.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after buying an additional 388,001 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

