Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells 18,421 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 18,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $520,024.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,107.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NSTG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 488,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,814. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,747 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after purchasing an additional 962,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,453,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 101.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 477,313 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

