Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 5,402 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.81, for a total value of $825,479.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,980 shares in the company, valued at $47,368,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $947,165.85.

On Monday, June 10th, Saria Tseng sold 5,203 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $676,390.00.

MPWR traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $154.42. 212,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

