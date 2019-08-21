Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LIVN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 300,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,572. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

