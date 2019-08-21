Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
LIVN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 300,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,572. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.17.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.