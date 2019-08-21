Insider Selling: Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$1,212,680.00 in Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director Charles Thomas Ogryzlo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.27, for a total transaction of C$1,212,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,268.

TSE FNV opened at C$125.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of C$76.53 and a 52-week high of C$127.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$127.50 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$128.50 to C$133.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$124.86.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

