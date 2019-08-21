Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells 3,724 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.90, for a total value of $3,071,927.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,544,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $827.51. 238,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,475. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $828.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $696.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 596,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.