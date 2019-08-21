Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $318,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $622,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 13,002 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $418,274.34.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $658,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,057,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $2,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 75,900 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $2,775,663.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 111,400 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $3,971,410.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $2,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 74,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,764,754.74.

On Friday, July 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,126,200.00.

CARG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 652,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,915,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,286,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after buying an additional 295,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,149,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

