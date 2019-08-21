Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Major Shareholder Sells 16,685 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,425,733.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ BAND traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 213,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.74 and a beta of 0.76.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 60,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.