Insider Selling: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CEO Sells 10,477 Shares of Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CEO Dennis J. Phd Carlo sold 10,477 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $11,105.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 669,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,424. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.28. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Dawson James started coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.