Insider Buying: Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Director Buys 9,113 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Director Peter C. Farrell bought 9,113 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ARCT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,703. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.32% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.