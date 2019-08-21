Ingenico Group (OTCMKTS:INGIF) Trading 19.1% Higher

Ingenico Group SA (OTCMKTS:INGIF)’s share price traded up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $97.03, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71.

Ingenico Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGIF)

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

