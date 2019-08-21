Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $71.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $278.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $292.20 million, with estimates ranging from $284.93 million to $302.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,112,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $31,314.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,918.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,708 shares of company stock valued at $339,626. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 1,091,737 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,335 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 103,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ III traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,428. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

