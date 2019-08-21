Indorse Token (IND) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $289,906.00 and $126.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Gatecoin, DDEX and COSS. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01311397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui, RightBTC, COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

