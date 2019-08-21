indaHash (IDH) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, indaHash has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. indaHash has a market cap of $2.83 million and $1,925.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Livecoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.