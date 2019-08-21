Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.32. The stock had a trading volume of 333,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.