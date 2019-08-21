IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Trading Down 48.1%

IGS Capital Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:IGSC) fell 48.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 435 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,143% from the average session volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGSC)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for IGS Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGS Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.