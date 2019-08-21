IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN, TRX Market and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,255.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,585,816,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,692,445,005 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, TRX Market and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

