Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 90725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

