ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.21

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bitbns, Bithumb and Upbit. ICON has a total market cap of $100.60 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,453,304 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, CoinTiger, Bithumb, ABCC, OKEx, Hotbit, COSS, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Allbit, IDEX, DragonEX, Rfinex, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

