Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 31,500 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,591,702. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

