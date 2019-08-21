IceChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. IceChain has a total market cap of $4,826.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IceChain has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One IceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IceChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.04830485 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain Profile

ICHX is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The official website for IceChain is icechain.io

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.