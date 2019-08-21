Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $4.53. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 654,991 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMG. Cormark lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

