HyperStake (HYP) Market Capitalization Reaches $277,380.00

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, HyperStake has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. HyperStake has a total market cap of $277,380.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperStake alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012983 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io . The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.