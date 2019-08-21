Hydrogen (HYDRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $405,355.00

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydrogen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc, DEx.top and IDAX. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00267462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.01316777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00092829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Token Store, BitMart, IDEX, IDAX, BitForex, DEx.top, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.