Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.41

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.41 and last traded at $81.14, with a volume of 1496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOCPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

