Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $0.74. Hornbeck Offshore Services shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 33,311 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 55.51%. Analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 432,394 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 93.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 819,984 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

