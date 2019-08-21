Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh Sells 27,504 Shares

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $375,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,004.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Koh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Steven Koh sold 5,323 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $73,723.55.

On Friday, August 16th, Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $135,800.00.

NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. 399,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 93,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

