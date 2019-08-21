Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOOK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($8.85). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

