Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $488,526.00 and approximately $8,129.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00266235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.01316704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00093072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,859,524 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

