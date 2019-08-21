Homrich & Berg Sells 439 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centene by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 171,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,235. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

