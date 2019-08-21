Homrich & Berg Sells 157 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,673,000 after acquiring an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,842,000 after acquiring an additional 97,909 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.