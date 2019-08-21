Homrich & Berg Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 108,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

