Homrich & Berg Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. 1,503,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,356,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $251.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.