Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,600,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,361,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,029,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

