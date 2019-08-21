Homrich & Berg Has $90.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $90,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 160,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 690,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 17,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

