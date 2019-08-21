Homrich & Berg Buys 1,290 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,020. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $197.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

