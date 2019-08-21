Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,189,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,645. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

