HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet makes up about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $23,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $637.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMST has been the subject of several research reports. FIG Partners downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

