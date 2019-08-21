HOLD (HOLD) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. HOLD has a market cap of $483,080.00 and approximately $5,270.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00266860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.01310986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00092484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000427 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

