Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.39

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 13827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.83 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $24,214,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $14,523,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $5,931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 157,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

