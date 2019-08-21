Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Fire Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

UFCS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 5,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,301.00 and a beta of -0.10. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $48,196.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $107,146.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $868,938.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,026 shares of company stock worth $394,639 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

