Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 258,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 224,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

