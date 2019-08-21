Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MYR Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in MYR Group by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MYR Group by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,781. MYR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

