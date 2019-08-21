Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 97.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,712,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,952,000 after acquiring an additional 916,351 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,301,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,723,000 after buying an additional 1,768,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,312,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,282,000 after buying an additional 835,948 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,506,000 after buying an additional 172,508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,371,000 after buying an additional 2,377,952 shares during the period.

AMLP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. 155,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,483,949. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

