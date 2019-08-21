Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 358 Shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 114,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 19.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the second quarter worth $10,239,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 1.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $113.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 1-year low of $2,026.00 and a 1-year high of $2,160.00.

