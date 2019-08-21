Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

HON traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.60. 590,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

