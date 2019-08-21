Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,138 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 16,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

