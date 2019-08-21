Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after acquiring an additional 884,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 80,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,963. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

